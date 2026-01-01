Kate Hudson reveals 'very strict' rule she was raised under

Kate Hudson has revealed the "very strict" rule she was raised under.

The Almost Famous star's celebrity parents were less indulgent than fans may imagine, Kate told Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I'm being really honest with you, I grew up in LA where I saw kids coast by with parents who gave them everything," Kate, 46, recalled.

"And I had the opposite parents."

Kate, who was raised by her mother, comedian Goldie Hawn, 80, and stepfather Kurt Russell, 74, acknowledged she and her brother Oliver Hudson, 49, grew up with wealth but insisted they were not handed the extreme indulgences she saw many of her school friends receive.

"We were clearly privileged kids," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star continued.

"But I do think that my parents were so adamant about how none of it belonged to us, that we didn't earn it, that in order to get a life (comparable to the one) we were living, we had to earn it ourselves, that that would never be available to us unless we had the same kind of work ethic."

Kate, who shares her surname with her biological father, musician Bill Hudson, explained this value system left her committed to making her own way in Hollywood.

"I was like, 'No, I will never rely on my parents,'" she said. "And that was my big thing, like, 'I will never take a job because of them. I don't want anybody knowing they're my parents' ... When I first started, I was so happy my last name was Hudson".