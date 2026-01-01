New James Bond film ' will start filming before the end of the year'

Filming of the new James Bond movie will reportedly start before the end of 2026.

The Sun claims shooting for the untitled 26th 007 flick - of which the story, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, 66, is rumoured to centre on the threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) - will begin "late autumn into early winter".

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, a TV insider said of the Amazon MGM Studios film - directed by Denis Villeneuve: "This well and truly starts the firing gun on naming who the new 007 will be, with speculation already rife about who will inherit the Walther PPK and Licence To Kill.

"What’s thrilling about this is that it’s not just a cinematic phenomenon, it’s also one for TV fans too because the pairing with Prime Video raises the possibility that the new movie might drop in cinemas and on the streamer simultaneously, or at least around the same time.

"That’s the first time that would have happened in the 64-year history of the Bond films."

Speculation has been rife about who take over 57-year-old Daniel Craig - whose last Bond film was 2021's No Time to Die - as the iconic British spy.

Among the names tipped to portray James Bond include Jacob Elordi, 28, Henry Cavill, 42, and 36-year-old Callum Turner.

Damson Idris was also a hot favourite, but he shut down rumours at the Golden Globe Awards on January 11.

The F1 actor told E! News: "It's definitely not true, it's just a rumour. All these roles are superb, and I think it's a testament to a young artist to be given that compliment.

"There's been many artists before me [sic] - Idris Elba, my big brother, and many artists today. So I think it's just a testament saying that we're doing a good job and have people see us."

Amazon MGM has taken creative control of the James Bond film franchise from its long-time producers Barbara Broccoli, 65, and 84-year-old Michael G. Wilson.

And the upcoming movie's director, Villeneuve, 58, promised to honour the tradition of the movie series - started by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962.

Villeneuve said: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery.

"To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."

Knight - who is having a "fantastic time" writing the 26th Bond film - recently said he is also focused on respecting the movie franchise.

Speaking in The Radio Times Writers' Room video series, he said: "Obviously with Bond, what you're dealing with is now a character of folklore, really. It's like Robin Hood or King Arthur, in the context of the culture of this country and beyond. And so you've got to treat it with respect."