Johnny Knoxville warns Jackass 5 movie is 'absolutely awful'

Johnny Knoxville has warned fans that the Jackass 5 movie is "absolutely awful".

The daredevil star declared the fifth instalment in the Jackass franchise was "the last one" in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Asked what audiences might hope to see going into the movie, Johnny, whose real name is Philip Clapp, said they should set their expectations low.

"You hope it doesn't go well at all!" he quipped. "Should be a f**king train wreck. That's what you should hope for."

However, he added, "I think we designed it that way".

The Jackass franchise began in 2000 with an MTV series showcasing pain-inducing stunts with a slapstick edge. Johnny and his team then reunited for 2002's Jackass: The Movie, 2006's Jackass Number Two, 2010's Jackass 3D and 2022's Jackass Forever.

Elaborating, Johnny, 54, told the outlet the show's basic premise of having grown men perform risky pranks and stunts of increasing dangerousness was a misguided concept to begin with.

"Well, it never was a good idea!" he joked. "It was just fun. You know how you have ideas that are terrible but are fun? This would be that."

The stuntman said the fifth Jackass movie would conclude the franchise's run.

"This will be the last one," he revealed. "This is the natural place to end. So it's going to be absolutely awful."

Jackass 5 will also star Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, and Dave England, among others. It will be released in cinemas on 26 June.