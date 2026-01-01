Neve Campbell believes she made the right decision to sit out Scream VI after pay dispute

Neve Campbell stands by her decision not to appear in Scream VI after a row over her pay.

The 52-year-old actress is reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7, the latest movie in the slasher series, but insists that she has no regrets about not featuring in the 2023 flick as she felt "undervalued" by the salary offered by movie bosses.

Neve told CBS Mornings: "When I made that decision, I just didn't think I could live with myself walking on set. I just didn't feel right. I just knew that my value to this franchise was bigger than what had been offered. For me, I needed to make that choice."

The Lincoln Lawyer star admits that she feared the pay dispute would spell the end of her time in the Scream franchise – having first portrayed Sidney Prescott in the original 1996 film.

Campbell said: "When I said goodbye to it, I thought that was it. I knew that there was a good chance that would be it."

Asked if she was OK with the decision, Neve added: "Well, I had to be. I mean, I was sad. When I knew they were having their first day of shooting and I wasn't there, I was like, 'That sucks'. But at the same time, I knew that my decision was right.

"And when I spoke out about it, it wasn't really to sort of rally everybody. It was really just my truth at the time, and the fact the people got behind me, I got lovely support, and that was nice. And I do feel that other people need to make those choices."

Scream 7 is released this week and Neve previously revealed how her alter ego would be the centre of the story as the target of the Ghostface killer.

She told Entertainment Tonight in 2024: "We are going to follow Sidney.

"They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.

"I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

Neve is returning to the horror franchise after resolving her pay dispute and is "really grateful" that her concerns were taken "seriously" by studio executives.

The House of Cards actress told People: "Sidney is so strong and has inspired a lot of people.

"I'm really grateful that the studio took my concerns about pay and respect seriously.

"When they approached me for Scream 7, I wasn't sure how things would unfold. But it was encouraging to see that they started off on the right foot."

Neve hopes other actors won't have to go through what she experienced.

She added: "It's nice to know that I've made a difference in that way.

"And I really hope that other actors get that chance too."