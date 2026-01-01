Martin Short postpones tour dates following daughter Katherine's death

Martin Short has postponed several dates on his comedy tour as he mourns the death of his daughter Katherine.

A representative for the comedy legend announced on Tuesday night that his 42-year-old daughter Katherine had passed away and the family was "devastated by this loss".

Soon after, organisers for two upcoming shows on Short's comedy tour with Steve Martin announced that they had been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars will no longer take to the stage with their The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday and Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.

The organisers for the shows told fans that their tickets would be honoured for future rescheduled dates.

With the postponements, Short and Martin are next scheduled to perform in Washington, D.C. on 13 March.

In the original statement on Tuesday, the family's rep said, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Katherine's Hollywood Hills residence on Monday shortly after 6pm after receiving a call about a possible suicide attempt. The Los Angeles coroner has confirmed to People that Katherine died by suicide.

Short, 75, adopted Katherine and two other children - Oliver, 39, and Henry, 36 - with his wife Nancy Dolman. The Canadian actress died in 2010 at the age of 58 after a battle with ovarian cancer.