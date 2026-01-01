Kate Hudson recalls how Kurt Russell prepared her for first Oscars loss

Kate Hudson has recalled how Kurt Russell "prepared" her for all possible outcomes when she was first nominated for an Academy Award.

During an interview for The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the Running Point actress shared the thoughtful advice the veteran actor gave her when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Penny Lane in the film Almost Famous at the 2001 prizegiving.

"I was so young and it was such a whirlwind," she remembered. "(Kurt) just kept saying, 'Don't listen to everybody. You never know. You never know what's going to happen. Sometimes you might win and you don't, and sometimes you don't think you're going to win, and you might win.'"

Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson were raised by their mother Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star went on to recount how people around her insisted she would win, considering she had already won the Golden Globe, but she entered the ceremony with no expectations following a chat with Kurt.

"You can't have the expectation," the mother-of-three recalled the Tombstone actor telling her at the time, adding, "It was a good first lesson."

Ultimately, Marcia Gay Harden won the Oscar for her role in Pollock.

Kate recently received her second Academy Award nomination for her performance in the biographical musical drama, Song Sung Blue. Other stars competing in the Best Actress category are Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve, and Emma Stone.

And she plans to go into the event with the same mindset this time around.

"I'm not a fan of the rehearsed speech. I like when it feels like from the heart, spontaneous and authentic or nervous and real," the 46-year-old smiled. "I have so many things to say about my family that I'm nervous to even prepare any of it. I think it just needs to come out the way it's supposed to come out."

The 2026 Academy Awards will be held on 15 March.