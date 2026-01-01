Stephen Amell blames himself for cancellation of Suits LA

Stephen Amell blames himself for the cancellation of Suits LA after one season.

The Canadian actor played attorney Ted Black on the legal drama, a spin-off of hit USA Network series Suits, which premiered in February 2025.

But during a recent interview for the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Stephen admitted that he didn't think the show was "good enough" and understood why NBC bosses canned the programme after 13 episodes.

"Anything that ends not on your terms is a failure," he commented. "I think the blame rests with me. Whatever problem you have with the show - because I think that there were issues - it's my job to solve those, to smooth them over and to gloss them up with some type of performance or something that, tangible or otherwise, covers up those mistakes. Because you do something that is magnetic, that is charismatic, that fixes those problems. And I didn't do that."

The Arrow star went on to note that he believes it was "only fair" that he took some responsibility for the failure.

"I didn't find anything ultimately with Ted Black, that character, that translated, that smoothed those things over, that gave us a chance to keep going," the 44-year-old continued. "I'm the lead of the series and it didn't work."

Yet, Stephen did reveal that Suits creator Aaron Korsh also expressed doubts about the potential for the spin-off before it aired.

"(Aaron) was like, 'I don't know if this is going to work,'" he recalled. "A lot of what he wanted to do seemed to run up against what the network wanted. It seems like they just... I don't want to say they battled, because I wasn't a part of those conversations, so I'm not going to speculate. But it just seemed like what he wanted to do and what they wanted to do were different."

Suits LA also featured the likes of Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, and Maggie Grace.

Stephen is currently promoting his new TV series, The Borderline.