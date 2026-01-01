Neve Campbell was 'sad' to miss Scream VI but stands by decision to walk away

Neve Campbell has admitted that she was "sad" to miss Scream VI even though she stands by her decision to walk away over a pay dispute.

The actress, who has played Sidney Prescott in every Scream instalment except 2023's Scream VI, makes her comeback as the beloved scream queen in Scream 7, which will be released on Thursday.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, Campbell reflected on her decision to potentially walk away from the franchise forever when she wasn't offered the salary she felt she deserved before the sixth film.

"When I made that decision, I just didn't think I could live with myself walking on set. I just didn't feel right. I just knew that my value to this franchise was bigger than what had been offered. For me, I needed to make that choice," she said. "When I said goodbye to it, I thought that was it. I knew that there was a good chance that would be it."

When asked if she was OK with that decision, Campbell admitted that she felt "sad" not be involved with Scream VI when production began.

"Well, I had to be. I mean, I was sad. When I knew they were having their first day of shooting and I wasn't there, I was like, 'That sucks.' But at the same time, I knew that my decision was right," she stated.

The Craft star added that she received "lovely support" from many people who "got behind" her after she went public with her decision.

In Scream 7, a new Ghostface killer shows up in the small town where Sidney has built a new life with her husband and children. Sidney, now Sidney Evans, has to confront the killers once more when her daughter becomes the next target.

The slasher horror also stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Joel McHale, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Anna Camp and Mckenna Grace.