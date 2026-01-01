Jerry O'Connell predicts trial over Rob Reiner's death will be 'emotional'

Jerry O'Connell predicts that the trial over director Rob Reiner's death will be "emotional".

The actor and TV host, who starred in Reiner's 1986 movie Stand by Me, has admitted he has been feeling "emotional" as he keeps up with the legal proceedings against the director's son Nick Reiner, who faces two murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbings of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

During an appearance on Fox 5's Good Day New York on Tuesday, Jerry shared his reaction to Nick pleading not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances at an arraignment on Monday.

"Those who may not know, I am an actor, and I was in Stand by Me. It was my first job," Jerry said, explaining his connection to Rob. "Rob Reiner was the director of Stand by Me. This is very emotional for me to hear about."

"It's going to be very difficult going through this whole trial process," he continued. "I'm going to be watching it closely in the hopes that it doesn't become one of these circuses that sometimes happens around these murder trials."

The actor described the case as "very emotional and chilling", adding, "It's churning up a lot of emotions."

At the age of 12, Jerry landed his breakout role in Stand by Me, starring alongside River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Wil Wheaton.

During an interview with CBS Mornings on 15 December, Jerry shared that the When Harry Met Sally director was like a "father" to him, adding, "I just feel like a parent has passed."

Nick, 32, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to killing Rob, 78, and Michele, 70. The couple were found stabbed to death at their home in California on 14 December. Nick was arrested later that day.

Nick is set to return to court on 29 April.