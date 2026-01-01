Lamar Odom checks out of rehab

Lamar Odom has checked out of rehab after completing a 30-day program in Los Angeles.

The former NBA star, and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian, entered the program at iRely Recovery after being arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas in January this year.

At the time his arrest news broke, Odom stated neither alcohol nor narcotics had played a role in the arrest, but police reported that his car smelled of marijuana when he was pulled over, and revealed Odom had admitted to smoking it earlier in the day.

Lamar's manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ the sports star was keen to break his marijuana use, out of concern it could lead him back down the path of hard drug addiction.

Odom reportedly chose iRely for his rehab stint because of a prior connection with the facility's CEO, Vinsent Franke.

Back in 2023, Franke invited Odom to check out iRely after hearing him give an emotional speech at the Annual California Addiction Conference.

TMZ also reported that Odom is currently working on a new business venture, an AI-powered nationwide search platform designed to connect people to every type of wellness and treatment centre in the country.