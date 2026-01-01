Apple TV picks up Lance Armstrong film starring Austin Butler

Apple Original Films has acquired the untitled Lance Armstrong movie package starring Austin Butler.

In an auction that saw several major studios vying for the rights, Apple delivered the winning bid, Deadline reports.

The story involves the highest highs and the lowest lows of the champion cyclist's career as he survives cancer to return to the world of pro cycling, where he went on to win the famed Tour de France seven consecutive times.

After denying it for years, Armstrong ultimately admitted to blood doping, ending his career.

Hollywood has already told that story, with Ben Foster portraying the actor as a villain in the 2015 movie The Program, which Armstrong was not a part of.

The new film, which covers the entire life and career of Armstrong, marks the first time Armstrong has signed off on his life rights, after many discussions with producers over a long period.

Butler is best known for his award-winning portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA award and an Academy Award nomination.

He most recently starred in Caught Stealing, which was nominated by the Hawaii Film Critics Society 2026 for Best Animal Performance by a fluffy Siberian forest cat named Tonic.