Carson Kressley reveals he lost Devil Wears Prada role to Stanley Tucci

Carson Kressley has revealed that he was in the running to play the role of Miranda Priestley's second-in-command Nigel in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Miranda was famously played by Meryl Streep and the role of Nigel went to Stanley Tucci.

The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum recalled the casting process on Wednesday, during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

"Picture it: It was 2003, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was very, very hot and Devil Wears Prada was casting at that time," Kressley shared.

"I went in. I must have read for it, and, allegedly, according to the casting people, I made it all the way up the totem pole and there were two people up for the role. It was me and that Stanley Tucci fellow!"

Kressley said while the casting team was "really, really nice", they ultimately told him that his lack of film experience made him a no-go for the role.

"They said, 'Oh God, you're great, we love you, but we can't have somebody who's never been in a movie in the scene with Meryl Streep. That might be too big a gamble.' So I didn't get it," Kressley explained, adding, "Damn you, Stanley Tucci!"

When co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked whether Kressley had a message for the Oscar-nominated actor, he replied, "Thanks for ruining my career!"

He then added, "No, he is amazing, and he was so great in it."

Kressley is best known for his part on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from 2003 until 2007. He is currently a producer for RuPaul's Drag Race.