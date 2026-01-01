Donald Trump brands Robert De Niro 'sick and demented'

Donald Trump has lashed out at Robert De Niro, dubbing him "a sick and demented person".

The President of the US tossed the barb in a Truth Social rant, amid his ongoing public feud with the Oscar-winning actor.

De Niro fought back tears in a recent interview on The Best People With Nicole Wallace" podcast while urging Americans to resist Trump.

"Robert De Niro another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying - some of which is seriously criminal!" Trump posted.

"When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realised that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O'Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.

"The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn't saying much," the president continued.

"The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer and Stronger than ever before, and it's driving them absolutely crazy!"

During his interview with Wallace, De Niro said Trump is "destroying" America, adding, "It's sick, it's f**ked up. We have to save the country.

"People have to resist, resist, resist, resist, resist. That's the only way," De Niro urged. "There's no magic. People are not going to go away, even if Trump dies for some reason by having an illness or something. Parts of that movement are still there, and that's the scary part. It has to be neutralised by the people."