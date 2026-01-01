Real Housewives of Salt Lake City postponed after death of star's son

Production on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has paused following the death of Mary M Cosby's son, Robert Jr.

Robert Jr, who was the only child of the reality star and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr, died on 23 February at the age of 23.

Filming for Season 7 was scheduled to start this week, but after news of Robert Jr's tragic death, it has been postponed until further notice.

The entire cast from Season 6 was expected to return for the new season. It's unclear if Cosby will move forward with the reality series after the loss of her son.

Cosby and Robert Jr were open on the show about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

Earlier today, Cosby confirmed her son had died, posting on social media, "Our beloved son Robert Jr has been called home to the Lord.

"Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace," she continued. "We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

Bravo, the network that airs RHOSLC, said in a statement to Deadline, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mary's beloved son, Robert Jr. Mary is a cherished member of our family, and our thoughts, love, and deepest condolences are with her and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."