Kristen Wiig reveals hilarious Bridesmaids scene that was not part of original script

Bridesmaids' food poisoning scene was not part of the original script.

The scene in the 2011 comedy sees Kristen Wiig's character Annie Walker take her friend Lillian's (Maya Rudolph's) bridesmaids - Helen (Rose Byrne), Becca (Ellie Kemper), Megan (Melissa McCarthy) and Rita (Wendi McLendon-Covey) - to a Brazilian restaurant before they get ill whilst trying on dresses in a luxury bridal store.

Speaking about that scene, Wiig, 52, told Vanity Fair: "That was a sequence that came later in the writing process. We just kind of made it our own. We don't want to see any vomit [but] you can find a way to do your version of it."

The star added: "It was so fun to do that scene and to see ... everyone's version of not feeling well and trying to hide it. It was fun to watch the ladies do their thing."

Bridesmaids sees Annie overcome a series of problems as she is named maid-of-honour at Lillian's wedding.

However, Lillian's other pal Helen - who is more organised - attempts to replace Annie as maid-of-honour.

In 2019, director Paul Feig, 63, said the food poisoning scene works because Annie refuses to admit she messed up as everything falls apart around her.

He told Rotten Tomatoes: "We wanted a big, physical water cooler scene set piece, as they call it in comedy, that could be super funny and active and really get some attention.

"But also none of us wanted to do a scene which is just going to be mayhem for mayhem’s sake. To us, the funniest thing was just how everybody handles it up until the point when it all falls apart.

"Will [Annie] admit to her enemy that she did something wrong? And so that’s really what that scene’s about.

"It could’ve easily just been, oh, everybody’s throwing up and s******* and all of that, and shot at crazy wide-angle lenses and just going far, far, far.

"But it just wouldn’t have been funny without being grounded by the fact that there’s Annie in the middle of it as everything is falling apart around her, and all the evidence points to the fact that she really screwed up badly and she just won’t admit it.”

In 2022, Feig admitted he only knew Bridesmaids would be a hit after several test screenings.

Appearing on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, he told hosts Nick Grimshaw, 41, and 57-year-old Angela Hartnett: "I always say nobody ever sets out to make a bad movie.

"But, every movie you're on, people are like, 'Oh, this is going to be great,' and they’re talking about like 'Oh, we're going to go win an award,' even you know if it’s horrendous.

"But I knew we were getting really good stuff when we were doing it, and we were just laughing every day and having so much fun. Great cast.

"But you know, we did a million test screenings, you know, where you show it to an audience, where you record their laughs, you go like, that joke didn’t work, trade that out, and we did that like nine or 10 times over the course of months, and then you kinda know it's going to work with most audiences."