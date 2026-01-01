Crispin Glover denies 'baseless' battery allegations

Back to the Future actor Crispin Glover has denied the "baseless" allegations made against him in a battery lawsuit.

The 61-year-old actor, who is best known for playing George McFly in Back to the Future, is being sued by Jane Doe for alleged battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, malicious prosecution, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the complaint, Doe, allegedly Glover's former girlfriend, claims that she was "essentially held captive" in the actor's California home and "used for sex and free labor by Mr. Glover under false pretenses".

Responding to the allegations, a representative for the Charlie's Angels star insisted that Glover denies the "baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms".

"Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief," the rep continued in a statement to TMZ. "He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication."

In the complaint, Doe, who is described as a model from the U.K., alleges that she met Glover on social media in 2015 and he encouraged her to move to Los Angeles. They allegedly met in person eight years later in Dresden, Germany, and in early 2024, he assured her that she could live in his Silver Lake home and work as his assistant.

When she arrived in LA, Doe allegedly "found herself in a disturbing situation where Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave".

However, in March 2024, Doe left the property and discovered she had been locked out when she returned, and Glover allegedly evicted her "without notice or warning of any kind, rendering her homeless" and allegedly assaulted her when she tried to re-enter the home.

According to People, Doe's complaint also accuses the Alice in Wonderland actor of filing a "false police report" as well as a restraining order against her.

Addressing that particular claim, Glover's rep said, "The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe. These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time."