Protesters gather at Scream 7 premiere to rally against Melissa Barrera's firing

A group of protesters called for a boycott of Scream 7 at the film's premiere on Wednesday night to rally against Melissa Barrera's firing.

The In the Heights actress, who led 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, was fired from the seventh instalment over her pro-Palestine social media posts in November 2023.

The decision led to her co-star Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon quitting the project, and the film underwent a massive overhaul, with original star Neve Campbell ultimately coming back to lead the seventh chapter as Sidney Prescott.

Campbell, fellow Scream original star Courteney Cox and their director/co-writer Kevin Williamson hit the red carpet at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to celebrate the release of Scream 7. However, the night was marred by a group of protesters calling for a boycott of the film outside the event.

According to Variety, about 25 demonstrators gathered around the studio lot with flags, drums and bullhorns and signs that read, "Stand for free speech", "Cancel Paramount+", and "Boycott Scream 7".

They were also heard chanting phrases such as "Paramount, Paramount, what do you say?" and "Palestine will live forever!"

Barrera seemingly addressed the demonstration on her Instagram Stories by writing, "I see you," with a red heart emoji.

Williamson, who has been involved with the Scream franchise since its 1996 debut, also discussed the protest with the press on the red carpet.

"We live in America. We have the right to protest," he told Deadline. "They have the right to be heard, and they have a right to speak to what your truth is, and I support that."

Campbell, Cox and Williamson were joined by original Scream stars David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich as well as Scream 7 newcomers Isabel May, Joel McHale, Celeste O'Connor and Mckenna Grace, among others.

In the new movie, the Ghostface killer shows up in Pine Grove, where Sidney has built a new life with her husband and children.

The slasher horror is in cinemas now.