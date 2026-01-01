Emma Roberts to star in Bride Wars TV series

Emma Roberts is to headline a TV adaptation of the 2009 film, Bride Wars.

On Wednesday, producers at Peacock announced that the American Horror Story actress will star in and executive produce the upcoming project, which is being written by Sascha Rothchild.

Set in North Carolina, the show will see Roberts play a big-city wedding planner who arrives in a small town and immediately begins competing with a local business owner - leading to an epic showdown.

"As the two women battle to plan the same wedding, their rivalry quickly escalates into a larger clash over friendship, community, and, ultimately, love," the logline reads.

The Bride Wars show does not yet have an official series order.

No other casting details have been disclosed.

Roberts, 35, re-shared the news via her Instagram page and added, "Can't wait for this one!"

Directed by Gary Winick, the original Bride Wars film featured Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway as two childhood friends who become sworn enemies when they are forced to share the same wedding date.

The romantic comedy co-starred Bryan Greenberg, Candice Bergen, and Kristen Johnston.

Most recently, Roberts starred in the 2024 comedy, Space Cadet, and is on post-production on upcoming psychological thriller, The Technique. She will also appear in the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.