Neve Campbell has 'great idea' for Scream 8

Neve Campbell has already come up with a "great idea" for the next Scream movie.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Scream 7 on Wednesday, director and co-writer Kevin Williamson revealed that he and Campbell started "spit-balling" ideas about a sequel while on the set of the latest horror movie, and she came up with an idea that everybody seems to be on board with.

"When you're sitting on the set at 3:00 in the morning, you're like, 'Well, what would Scream 8 be about?' And you just start spit-balling," Williamson explained to Deadline. "And Neve had this great idea, and everyone seemed to run with it. So yeah, if this movie works and people want it, you know, we're here for the fans. So, if they want it, we'll certainly give it to them."

Campbell led the first four Scream films as the iconic final girl Sidney Prescott between 1996 and 2011 and reprised her role as a legacy supporting character in the 2022 revival Scream. She sat out of 2023's Scream VI due to a pay dispute, knowing that she may be walking away from Sidney forever.

However, after Melissa Barrera, the star of the fifth and sixth films, was fired over social media posts and her co-star Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon subsequently quit, Scream 7 underwent a massive overhaul, and Campbell came back to lead as Sidney. She was joined by original writer Kevin Williamson, who also came onboard to direct.

In the new instalment, the Ghostface killer emerges in the small town of Pine Grove, Indiana, where Sidney has built a quiet life for herself and her family, including husband Mark (Joel McHale) and daughter Tatum (Isabel May).

Scream 7, which also stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard and Mckenna Grace, is in cinemas now.