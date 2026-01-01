results - view all `````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````
Godzilla X Kong: Supernova gets a 2027 release date
Godzilla X Kong: Supernova has started production ahead of its release date in 2027. The official date is March 26th, and this movie is the sixth entry in the ever-expanding universe. It's set to be the biggest and best release yet, with catastrophic battles that change the course of the world forever.
The Legacy of King Kong and Godzilla Kong has always been more than a simple monster. Each movie helps to shape the monster, showing more backstory and more complexities to the character. The legacy of King Kong is so great that there’s also a hit musical based on it, where the gorilla was brought to life in the form of an animatronic puppet.
Online slots UK like King Kong Cash Go Bananas also showcase the gorilla, in a colourful, light-hearted way, as opposed to showing him as a monster set on destruction. Not only does this add another dimension to the monster, but it also helps to introduce a new side that shows the diversity that the legacy offers.
As for Godzilla, a similar path can be seen, with the historic dinosaur influencing names, as well as aesthetics. French heavy metal band Gojira, for example, borrowed their name from the original Japanese title for the movie, using the colossal imagery as a foundation for their musical style. There are also YouTube videos that speculate on the history of both King Kong and Godzilla, showing how far-reaching their impact has been on media over the years, and a TV series, based on the titans.
With Supernova featuring them both, we could be on the cusp of a big cultural moment that elevates both monsters without compromising the canon storyline we have been building so far.
What We Know about the New Movie Kaitlyn Dever was cast in 2025, followed by Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, and several returning cast members. Dan Stevens, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Matthew Modine joined later that year, and are said to be excited to work on the project.
Kelly Port has been listed as the VFX supervisor, Josh Schaeffer is the editor, and Henry Jackman has stepped in as the composer. A teaser, released in 2025, suggested that we could be seeing Space Godzilla, or Gigan. Since then, Delroy Lindo has offered clarification, saying that the movie is going to have a stronger human element, with relatable characters. Filming took place across Australia, and then moved to Utah in August last year.
The title Supernova does suggest something a bit bigger than territorial clashes between giant monsters. It may be that their battle triggers a seismic event, or that a new cosmic titan is born out of their destruction.
Whatever direction the movie takes, it’s clear that well over a century after King Kong ascended the Empire State Building, the giant ape is coming back stronger than ever. Godzilla emerged from the ocean around 70 years ago and is still evolving. With this in mind, it’s going to be exciting to see where we go from here and what exciting concepts are in the works for Supernova.
