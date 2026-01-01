Jennifer Garner reveals working with children on screen helps her be a 'better' mum off screen

Jennifer Garner has revealed that working with children on screen helps her be a "better" mum off screen.

The actress has played a mother in at least 10 major screen roles and, according to her, it has helped her become a better parent.

During an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast with host Kylie Kelce, Jennifer explained that working with children has helped her better understand how to interact with her own kids, Samuel, 13, Fin, 17, and Violet, 20.

"I love the intimacy of that relationship, whether they're a toddler and I get to become best buddies with a toddler, or whether it's a little kid, a teenager or a young adult. I just I love them," she said. "And they help give me perspective on myself as a parent."

The 13 Going on 30 star added, "I'm practicing that relationship, even practicing the friction of it, and (finding) ways that I can take that home and do a better job."

Jennifer, 53, explained that one of the things she has learned is when to keep quiet.

"Because, really, your kids get to a point, and I hate to say this to you because you're so far from this, and it's really rude, but they get to a point where you're not supposed to tell them everything," she told Kylie. "You're supposed to stay quiet."

The Last Thing He Told Me actress continued, "I don't know when that happens, but all of a sudden, it's not on you, and you're actually - you're in trouble."

Jennifer shares her three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she was married to from 2005 until 2018.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer revealed that her children have asked her not to have a facelift, a promise she refuses to make.

"My kids are like, 'Mom, promise us you'll never get a facelift.' And I say, 'I am unlikely to rush toward a facelift,'" she shared. "And yet I refuse to make that promise because I am me today, and I don't know how I'm gonna feel."