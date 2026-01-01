Lisa Rinna claims Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire 'hit up' her daughters

Lisa Rinna has claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire once "hit up" her daughters.

The actress and TV personality has alleged that the Titanic star, 51, and the Spider-Man actor, 50, once showed interest in her daughters, Delilah, 27, and Amelia, 24.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Lisa took part in a game called Trait-ing, Truth and Falsehoods. The game involved host Andy Cohen reading both truths and lies about Rinna, with him and the other guests tasked with determining which were true and which were false.

During the game, Lisa denied that one of her friends brought Leonardo and Tobey to her 50th birthday party.

"I feel like that's true, she's so Hollywood," Andy said, before Lisa replied, "False, but I love that you thought it was true."

The talk show host then asked whether Leonardo, who famously dates younger women, had ever "hit up" either of her daughters.

"Yes," Lisa replied. "Didn't happen. But yes."

Andy jokingly asked, "I mean, isn't it a rite of passage?"

Lisa then revealed that The Wolf of Wall Street actor wasn't the only Hollywood star to approach her daughters, adding, "And so did Tobey Maguire. But a lot of 'em have hit the girls (up), as you know."

Leonardo is currently dating 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple have been linked since 2023.

Meanwhile, his good friend Tobey has been linked to Tatiana Dieteman, 33, and Lily Chee, 22. He was previously married to Jennifer Meyer between 2007 and 2020 and they share two children.