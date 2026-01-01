Alice Evans sobs in court as ex Ioan Gruffudd seeks to renew DV restraining order

Alice Evans has broken down in court as she told how she learned that her husband, Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd, was divorcing her.

"I was terrified. I was alone in Los Angeles. I was utterly shocked, devastated," The Vampire Diaries actor sobbed as she revealed that Gruffudd arranged for his lawyer to tell her that the marriage was over.

Several months later came a second blow, when she discovered via Instagram that the Hornblower star was romantically involved with Australian actor Bianca Wallace.

"It was the biggest shock I have ever had in my life," Evans testified, using tissues to wipe away tears.

The drama came on the fourth day of the trial, in which Gruffudd is seeking to renew a domestic violence restraining order against her.

Gruffudd and Evans married in 2007 and split in early 2021. Since then, they've been locked in a feud over money and the care of their two teenage daughters.

Welsh actor Gruffudd accuses his ex of a "relentless five-year campaign of harassment and abuse" against him and Wallace, whom he married in April last year. The couple welcomed a daughter in November.

Evans denies any ongoing harassment and is asking the court to throw out Gruffudd's request for a new restraining order against her.

She also asked the court to order Gruffudd to increase the $1500 (£1112) a month he pays her in spousal support and the $3000 (£2224) a month he pays in child support for their two girls.

Gruffudd wants to stop paying spousal support altogether, based upon Evans's "persistent domestic abuse of him and her many violations of the restraining order".

Evans has admitted that she sent angry and frustrated internet posts and emails to Gruffudd "too often" and said she "very much regrets" posting derogatory social media messages about him and Wallace.

"I'm mortified and hugely regretful and apologetic to Bianca, too."