Jim Carrey accepts honour at Cesar Film Awards in Paris

Jim Carrey has made a rare return to the spotlight as he was honoured at the 51st Cesar Film Awards.

During the glitzy ceremony at L'Olympia in Paris, Carrey was presented with an Honorary Cesar Award for his work.

The French Academy described the king of slapstick comedies as "one of the most original voices in modern cinema".

"His work, on and off screen, reminds audiences that cinema can do more than entertain," the announcement read. "His journey embodies an unrelenting boldness, constantly pushing the boundaries of performance and art."

Carrey was introduced to the stage by Michel Gondry, who directed him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 22 years ago.

"As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor's hands, which you shape to your heart's desire," Carrey said in French with a thick American accent. "How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me,"

Carrey faced a slew of controversies throughout the 2010s, which caused him to largely retreat from the spotlight. He returned to his role as Dr Robotnik for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 last year, admitting at the time he came back to the film series as he "needed the money".

Best Film at the Cesar Awards, which are often dubbed the French Oscars, went to L'attachement.

Best Actress was Léa Drucker for Case 137, and Best Actor was Laurent Lafitte for The Richest Woman in the World.