Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son Maddox drops dad's surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, has dropped Pitt from his last name in the credits of his latest film.

Maddox worked as an assistant director on Couture, a newly released drama starring his mum.

Angelina plays the role of Maxine Walker, a woman diagnosed with breast cancer whose life intersects with two other women during Paris Fashion Week.

When the film debuted in French cinemas on Wednesday, Maddox's name was listed as Maddox Jolie in the end credits, People magazine reports.

In 2024, in the credits for Maria, which starred Jolie as late opera singer Maria Callas, the executive producer's name was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie shares five more kids with her ex, namely Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Maddox isn't the only one of Pitt's children to drop his last name.

Zahara left off Pitt from her name during her sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta in 2023, referring to herself only as Zahara Marley Jolie.

In 2024, Shiloh dropped her dad's surname in the programme for the Broadway play The Outsiders, listing herself as Vivienne Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie first met in 2003 on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The couple married in 2014 but split just two years later.