Ethan Hawke recalls first acting award: 'A bong'

Ethan Hawke has recalled receiving "a bong" as his first acting award.

The Blue Moon star expressed gratitude for his working relationship with director Richard Linklater after receiving his fifth Oscar nomination.

"I have to express my gratitude to Linklater because my first acting award I ever won was a bong from High Times magazine for my performance in Tape as the best stoned performance of the year," Ethan, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday.

"And, Rick just keeps giving me these things, so I'm incredibly grateful."

The pair's latest project, which earned the actor an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role, saw him play the late Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, who died in 1943 having composed songs including Blue Moon, The Lady Is a Tramp and My Funny Valentine.

Elsewhere, Ethan committed to a previously expressed claim his new film was "the greatest film ever made".

"I say that every time I go to work," the Reality Bites actor admitted.

"I'm like one of those athletes who guarantees victory all the time. And you know, sometimes I'm right. It's a movie that we hope to make this year. It's something we've been working on a long time. I couldn't be more excited about it, as shown by my gross displays of arrogance."