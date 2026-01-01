Stellan Skarsgard 'fell in love' with his onscreen 'daughters' in Sentimental Value

Stellan Skarsgard "fell in love" with his onscreen "daughters" while they were making Sentimental Value.

The Dune star plays a film director trying to reconnect with his two adult daughters - played by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - and the movie also features Elle Fanning as an actress hired to star in the character's latest film - and Stellan admits he bonded with his onscreen family during the shoot.

The actor - who is dad to seven sons and one daughter in real life - told Deadline.com: "It’s a great privilege to have three daughters. I only have one in real life.

"They’re so fantastic and so different personalities, all three of them, but I fell in love with all three ... You always use your own material in a way, not biographic material, but your own feelings, your own flaws and everything in acting.

"But in this case, I’ve never seen it so obvious that - without revealing yourself by making it biographical - you are totally exposed."

Stellan went on to reveal he's thrilled the actresses all received Oscar nominations for their work on the film while he is also competing in the Best Supporting Actor.

He added: "For me, it was relief and happiness because I didn’t want anybody to be left behind. It would have been terrible. So, they accommodated us there."

Sentimental Value is also nominated in the Best Picture category and Best Director for Joachim Trier as well as receiving nods for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Film Editing.

Director Joachim revealed he kept in touch with his cast when the nominations were announced, adding: "I had tears in my eyes from the word go. I was in LA and so was Elle.

"Stellan was in Stockholm and everyone else was in Oslo, so we’d set up a system so that we would be together. Everyone was kind of in there, communicating digitally or for real.

"And the first two names out of the gate, of all nominations at the Academy Awards, were Elle and Inga. And as a director … When actors get nominated and you’re director, it’s the most lovely thing in the world. It makes me super-proud because I’ve seen the work, I’ve been in the trenches with them.

"I’ve seen how vulnerable they made themselves, how risky it is to do real work deeply from your own personality and all that stuff, taking those risks.

"And also, of course, Olivier, our editor, and my dear friend Eskil as well. It’s been very, very moving, and it’s never happened for a Norwegian film before. We’ve barely been nominated at all as a country."