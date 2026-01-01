Grey's Anatomy honours Eric Dane with emotional video montage

The Grey's Anatomy team paid tribute to Eric Dane by airing a touching video montage at the end of Thursday night's episode.

Exactly one week after Dane died on 19 February, the producers of the long-running medical drama aired a tribute to the actor and his character, plastic surgeon Dr. Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan.

At the end of the episode, they aired a minute-long montage of Sloan's most iconic moments and lines set to Tommee Profitt & Fleurie's moving cover of Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars, a song which has been used for several emotional moments on Grey's.

The montage begins with Dane's earliest appearances in season two, highlights from his storyline, and the speech he gave to Jackson (Jesse Williams) before he died in season eight.

"If you love someone, you tell them, even if you're scared that it's not the right thing. Even if you're scared that it will burn your life to the ground, you say it. You say it loud," he says over the montage.

The tribute ends with Dane's cameo in the 2020-2021 season when he appeared in a Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) hallucinatory dream sequence while she was in a coma. He urges Meredith to choose life and says, "Don't waste one single minute."

The image goes black and white, and the dedication appears on-screen: "In loving memory of Eric Dane 1972-2026."

Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) last year and died on 19 February, coincidentally on the 20th anniversary of his first Grey's episode airing on 16 February 2006. He was 53.

Despite his illness, the actor managed to reprise his role of Cal Jacobs for the third season of Euphoria, which will premiere on 12 April.