Robbie Williams to front tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at BRIT Awards

Robbie Williams will lead a tribute performance to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2026 BRIT Awards on Saturday.

The Rock DJ singer will celebrate the late Black Sabbath rocker by performing a special arrangement of No More Tears, the title track from Ozzy's 1991 album of the same name.

Curated by Ozzy's wife Sharon, the tribute performance will also feature musicians who played as part of Ozzy's band over the years, Zakk Wylde, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo and Tommy Clufetos.

Sharon personally asked Robbie to front the makeshift supergroup as he is a friend of the Osbourne family and a longtime fan of Ozzy's music.

As well as the tribute performance, which will close out the ceremony, the late Crazy Train singer will be posthumously honoured with an award. He will be recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award in celebration of his impact and influence on music worldwide.

"Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music. Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed," said Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK.

"This Lifetime Achievement Award recognises a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide."

The rock legend passed away at his home in Buckinghamshire, England on 22 July at the age of 76. He died less than three weeks after performing his farewell show in his Birmingham hometown.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall for the sixth time, the 2026 BRIT Awards will take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday.

Other performers include Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Rosalía, Sombr, Alex Warren, Wolf Alice and the singing voices of Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters.