Lindsay Lohan reflects on troubled teenage years: 'Why didn't anyone protect me?'

Lindsay Lohan sometimes wonders why no one stepped up and "protected" her more amid her troubled teenage years.

In an interview for Vogue Arabia published on Thursday, the Freakier Friday actress reflected on what it was like to be the subject of constant paparazzi attention when she was a young woman, particularly after a string of legal issues and arrests up until around 2013.

"I should have listened to my mom and dad and moved back to New York. But I was young and wanted to be in L.A. And I didn't know. So yeah, while a lot of it was fun, it was hard when I was young. It was a double-edged sword," she told the outlet. "Now I look back and wonder, 'Why didn't anyone just go and take me out of there, protect me more?' You don't know how to do that yourself when you're a teenager."

Lindsay went on to note that she has felt a sense of calm ever since she relocated to Dubai in 2014.

"I wasn't having fun in the business anymore," the 39-year-old continued. "I wasn't finding roles I loved. It's not a life I wanted to live, you know? It's not a real life. It pushed me so far away that I moved to the other side of the world. And I'm so glad I followed my gut."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lindsay opened up about her homelife.

The Parent Trap star married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, with the couple welcoming a son named Luai the following year.

"We're so good together because he's so calm and I'm like a firecracker," she smiled, adding that she appreciates the lack of paparazzi attention in the city. "That's a big breath of fresh air, having to not overthink everything you do every second."

Lindsay is next set to appear in Count My Lies, a Hulu miniseries co-starring Kit Harington and Shailene Woodley.

A release date has not yet been confirmed.