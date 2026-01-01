Denise Richards ordered to pay estranged husband $5,000 a month

Denise Richards has been ordered to pay estranged husband Aaron Phypers $5,000 (£3,700) a month in spousal support.

The actress and former model appeared at Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Thursday where a judge ordered her to pay temporary spousal support to Phypers, in addition to $30,000 (£22,200) for his attorney's fees.

According to the New York Post, when the judge read the order, Richards claimed, "I can't afford it," before telling the court she "was blowing through everything she was making" during her marriage to Phypers.

"I could barely pay a retainer for my attorney," the 55-year-old added.

Richards was then asked whether she had any investments, to which she simply replied, "Nothing," before adding that she had some mutual funds in IRAs opened in her youth, but did not know where to find them.

The TV star's attorney then told the court that Richards has a special needs child, noting, "The costs are pretty extraordinary," seemingly referring to her youngest daughter Eloise, who was born with a rare chromosomal disorder.

Richards adopted Eloise, 14, in 2011. She also shares daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The court also heard that the TV star was paying $4,800 (£3,600) in missed back rent for Phypers, in the hope she would avoid a lawsuit.

The judge then proposed a payment plan of $10,000 (£7,400) per month for three months, with the first instalment due at the end of March, which Richards and her lawyer accepted.

It was also clarified that none of the money paid by Richards is to be used for Phypers' criminal defence. The 53-year-old is currently facing four felony charges related to alleged violence against Richards and has denied all allegations.

Elsewhere in the proceedings, Phypers' attorney argued that his client should "receive half of the funds" from Richards' OnlyFans page, claiming he took the photos and therefore considers them his "intellectual property".

Richards and Phypers married in September 2018. Phypers filed for divorce nearly seven years later, in July 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

The reality star later accused Phypers of physical and verbal abuse, death threats, and unlawful surveillance throughout their marriage.