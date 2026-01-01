Meghan Trainor caught the acting bug making The Beauty

Meghan Trainor caught the acting bug while shooting her small role in Ryan Murphy's new TV show The Beauty.

In the body horror show, the All About That Bass singer plays Brittany, a Condé Nast employee who is eating in the cafeteria when she is violently attacked by somebody who has been taking The Beauty drug to make themselves look more attractive.

During an appearance on The Beauty's official podcast, Trainor admitted she has watched her brief opening sequence "about 30 times so far" because she can't get over the fact that she's acting in it.

"As soon as we watched the trailer, I was like, 'I caught the bug... I get it, I love this, I want to be in a trailer, this is the coolest thing ever.' I've heard my songs in trailer but I've never seen my face acting in a trailer and I was like, 'I'm obsessed, I love it,'" she shared.

"This is a dream come true. This is the coolest thing I've ever done... I just walked by Ashton (Kutcher) and he said I was hilarious and I was like, 'Stop it!' I'm pinching myself every day and I'm so grateful and I'm so excited just to be invited."

Meghan revealed that Murphy's team reached out and suggested that she audition for the part, and she worked with her husband Daryl Sabara's acting coach to prepare before adding her "little flair" and "some improv stuff".

The 32-year-old, who has several voice acting roles under her belt, added that she has "always had the fire and want" to be an actor and hopes The Beauty will lead to more opportunities.

"My team was like, 'Oh my God, this is going to open so many doors.' So I hope it does," she said. "I hope I get some auditions coming in and I'm gonna just try my very best 'cause I know acting is really a tough place to get into."

The Beauty, which airs weekly on Hulu and Disney+, also stars Kutcher, Evan Peters and Anthony Ramos.