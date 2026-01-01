Daniel Radcliffe praised Stranger Things cast for handling early fame 'so well'

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he recently praised the cast of Stranger Things for handling fame at a young age "so well".

The British actor, who became a global phenomenon at just 11 after landing the title role in the Harry Potter film series, has "deep sympathy" for child actors navigating sudden stardom.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bustle, Radcliffe reflected on his experience of growing up in the public eye.

"I was really lucky that I had a crazy youth, but it was also very structured, and there was tremendous continuity in the people around me the whole time," he said. "It can be a blessing and it can also really f**k a person up."

The star shared that he recently met several members of the Stranger Things cast - which includes the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo - who were all under the age of 16 when they joined the hit Netflix series.

"I got to meet a couple of the Strangers Things kids recently, and I was able to just hug them and be like, 'You're all doing so well. You seem nice. Well done!'" Daniel, 36, recalled. "It was really lovely."

He added, "Anytime I see somebody dealing with fame, I am both interested and deeply sympathetic and want to hug people."

Radcliffe also referenced 28-year-old singer Chappell Roan, who has previously spoken out about the way the public treats celebrities in the street.

"I remember when Chappell Roan was having that moment last year - there was something so beautiful about it," he told the publication. "And it made me really sad as well. I don't know her, so I don't want to speak about her life. But watching somebody go from nought to 100 in a year, her rise was so crazy."

"And then her very sweet videos where she was like, 'Hey, I might not want to take a photo...,'" he continued. "It felt like somebody realising that they had moved past a point of fame that they could never get back from."