Shia LaBeouf addresses his arrest: 'Big gay people are scary to me'

Shia LaBeouf has publicly addressed his recent arrest at Mardi Gras in New Orleans over alleged assaults.

LaBeouf was arrested on 17 February during the Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans, and is facing three charges of simple battery in connection with an alleged assault of three men.

In an interview with Andrew Callaghan on Channel 5 News, LaBeouf stated of the incident, "I'll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me."

He added, "When I'm standing by myself and three gays are next to me, touching my leg, I get scared. I'm sorry. If that's homophobic, then I'm that.

"I am wrong for touching anyone. Ever. And that's the end of my statement on this whole s**t."

The Transformers star tried to explain his attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community, saying, "I've never had no problem with gay people, never," but adding that he was "deep in the Bible and I know what the Bible says about homosexuality".

LaBeouf described himself as a "traditional Catholic".

The BAFTA-winning actor, who has previously been to rehab and spoken about his past substance abuse issues, also shared in the interview that he is against the idea of returning to a treatment facility.

"I don't think I have a drinking problem," he reasoned. "I think I have a different problem. And I'm going to address it, I think I have a small-man complex."

LaBeouf is scheduled to appear at New Orleans criminal court for a hearing on 19 March.