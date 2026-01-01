Michael B Jordan wins Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards

Michael B Jordan has won the title of Entertainer of the Year at the annual NAACP Image Awards.

Jordan dedicated his award to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 in 2020.

"I was thinking about lead actor, and I was thinking about what lead actor meant to me. And honestly, I gotta dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman," Jordan said on stage. "As my brother, our time on this planet is short. I was watching the 'In Memoriam' and seeing how fast these careers go by and people's lives go by, and what we do while we're here on Earth. And I just want to be here and be present with you guys as much as possible."

Outstanding Motion Picture went to Sinners, one of 12 awards for the film, while Jordan also scooped Outstanding Actor.

Outstanding Actress went to Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good.

Actor/comedian/writer Deon Cole hosted Saturday's two-hour live televised show from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

The live presentation of the 57th NAACP Image Awards followed four nights of virtual shows.

Sinners won multiple awards on Wednesday and Thursday in the film category, while Abbott Elementary won three awards for TV.

Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar were the big winners in music on night two, with Cardi winning Outstanding Female Artist and Lamar Outstanding Male Artist.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of colour across more than 80 competitive categories. Here's a highlight list of winners for 2026.

Entertainer of the Year: Michael B. Jordan

FILM

Outstanding Motion Picture: Sinners

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

TV

Outstanding Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Cedric The Entertainer - The Neighbourhood

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Drama Series: Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Angela Bassett - 9-1-1

MUSIC

Outstanding Male Artist: Kendrick Lamar - Luther

Outstanding Female Artist: Cardi B - Am I the Drama?