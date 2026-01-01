Robert Pattinson was impressed by Zendaya visiting The Drama set on days off

Robert Pattinson was impressed by his co-star Zendaya going to set on her days off to observe the filmmaking process.

In their upcoming movie The Drama, the Twilight actor and Euphoria star play Charlie and Emma, a happily engaged couple whose wedding week goes off the rails when unsettling truths are revealed.

While Pattinson used his days off to rest and get himself prepared for the next shoot day, Zendaya went to set to sit with the crew behind the camera and observe the filming of other scenes.

"What I noticed on The Drama was that you come in on your day off and watch the monitor and talk to all the different department heads. It's very impressive," the British actor told Zendaya in a chat for Interview Magazine. "I literally can't even function. I can only do tiny little bursts of energy. I had to go and lay down on my fainting couch."

The Dune actress replied, "Yeah, I love what we do and it's one of my favourite places to be. You should try it sometime."

Zendaya has previously explained that she has been learning about different aspects of the filmmaking process because she would like to direct her own feature one day.

While she was present for the majority of the shoot, the 29-year-old was still surprised by how writer/director Kristoffer Borgli cut the footage together.

Sharing her reaction to the finished film, Zendaya told Pattinson, "I'm really happy with it. It's better than what I could have made up in my head. I really appreciate the way Kris edits. There are odd cuts that make for great comedic moments and awkwardness and discomfort that I don't even remember being on the page."

After making The Drama, Pattinson and Zendaya ended up working together on two more consecutive projects - Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.

All three are due to be released this year, with The Drama coming out in April, The Odyssey hitting cinemas in July and Dune: Part Three slated for release in December.