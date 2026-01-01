Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spotted on romantic desert escape

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are ramping up their relationship by enjoying a luxurious trip together in Utah.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the new couple were spotted taking in the sunset at an exclusive holiday destination along the Colorado River.

The secluded spot is close to Amangiri, an exclusive five-star desert resort that offers luxury suites for more than $7000 (£5220) a night, and is known as a discreet hideaway for celebrities seeking privacy.

According to the outlet, the pair were spotted snapping a selfie together before heading back towards a parked black SUV.

The US reality star and the British Formula One champ made their first joint public outing last month at Super Bowl LX.

The latest sighting follows another rendezvous overseas, when Kardashian and Hamilton were photographed checking into the upmarket Estelle Manor in the English Cotswolds.

Kardashian flew into Oxford Airport aboard her private jet for what was reported to be a whirlwind 24-hour stay.

According to The Sun, the pair shared a room in the main house and enjoyed a private dinner and a couple's massage.

Kardashian and Hamilton have been friends for years, and used to spend time as a foursome with their former partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger.