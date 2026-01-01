Only Murders in the Building cast skip Actor Awards after death of star's daughter

The cast of Only Murders in the Building were absent from the 2026 Actor Awards following Martin Short's recent family tragedy.

Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin did not attend the show on Sunday 1 March, as Short mourns the loss of his daughter Katherine, who died by suicide at the age of 42 on 23 February.

At this year's ceremony, held at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Short was up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, which Seth Rogen ultimately took home.

The Only Murders in the Building cast was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which also went to the cast of The Studio.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time," the Short family told People magazine in a statement at the time.

"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine was one of three children Short shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. He and Nancy adopted Katherine and her brothers, Oliver and Henry, who are now in their 30s.