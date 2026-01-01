Zendaya and Tom Holland spark marriage rumours

Rumours are swirling that Zendaya and Tom Holland are married.

The news was sparked by celebrity stylist Law Roach.

During an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, Zendaya's longtime stylist said, "The wedding has already happened," adding, "You missed it."

When asked, "Is that true?" Roach confirmed with a laugh, "It's very true."

Roach did not reveal any further details, such as when or where the wedding took place.

A source confirmed Zendaya and Holland's engagement to Rolling Stone in January 2025 after the actress walked the Golden Globe red carpet, showing off what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2021 after first starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

The notoriously private couple has rarely discussed their relationship over the years. Holland said maintaining their privacy was intentional during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said in 2023. "

We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya, meanwhile, did praise Holland in a Vogue cover story last April.

"We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," she said. "One day, you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day, you're Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."