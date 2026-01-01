Harrison Ford fights back tears delivering heartfelt speech at 2026 Actor Awards

Harrison Ford delivered an emotional speech after accepting the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday night.

During the ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Woody Harrelson presented the legendary actor with the prestigious prize, calling him a "timeless American treasure".

Addressing the crowd at the event, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Ford began by joking that he was in the room "to receive a prize for being alive".

Switching his tone, the Star Wars icon then went on to honour the craft of acting.

"Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it," he stated, appearing to tear up. "Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who's looking for a place to belong... I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."

Elsewhere in his speech, Ford teased that he was "at the half point of my career" before thanking directors George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, as well as late casting director Fred Roos and former manager Patricia McQueeney, for their support.

"This is a tough business to get into. In my case, it's been a tough business to get out of - thank God, because I love what I do," the 83-year-old continued.

In addition, Ford gave a shout-out to his family and wife, Calista Flockhart.

"I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honouring me with this prize," he noted, adding with a smile: "This is very encouraging."

The SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award is given to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession" each year.

"Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture," praised Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA president, in a statement. "His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honoured to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible."

Previous winners include Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Helen Mirren, and Robert DeNiro.