Karl Urban needed a 'double tequila' at the end of every day filming The Bluff

Karl Urban needed a "double tequila" at the end of every day while he was filming The Bluff.

The new 53-year-old actor stars as a pirate in the new Amazon Prime swashbuckler opposite Priyanka Chopra and he's revealed the tough shoot left him needing a stiff drink for the car ride home.

During an appearance on The Discourse podcast, Karl said: "At the end of every single day, I would go and get all the stuff taken off, and I would have a double tequila ready to go and ready for that car ride home."

Priyanka joined her castmate on the podcast and confessed she also needed a boozy beverage at the end of every day, joking: "I definitely needed a tetanus shot, and margarita, and a bottle of wine."

The movie was filmed on location in Australia which doubled as the film's setting in the Cayman Islands and Karl insisted it gave the film an added dose of realism.

He said: "The more work you put into anything, the better the results you’re going to see on screen ... [Shooting it all on location] lends itself a real authenticity … It’s very easy for us as actors to transport ourselves when you’re out there in the elements."

However, it was still a tough shoot with Priyanka admitted there was "no time for anybody to fall sick. There was just no room," before adding: "But, I mean, it looks great, and it turned out great"

The actress also opened up about her role as a former pirate who is determined to protect her son at all costs, revealing she drew on her on experiences of motherhood.

She explained: "Besides the fact that I get to play a female pirate. I mean, when do we get to see that in the history of cinema?.

"I was a new mom when the script came to me. My daughter was two years old. And I would rip someone’s head off if they came after her.

"So I knew that motivation … that was my North Star for [my charatcer] through the whole film."

The Bluff is released on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.