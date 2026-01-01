Sinners cast takes top gong at 2026 Actor Awards

The Actor Awards (previously the SAG Awards) made their rebranded debut on Sunday night, just two weeks ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson's action epic One Battle After Another made history with a record-breaking seven nominations, but it was Sinners that took the top prize of best ensemble cast.

Michael B. Jordan scooped the Lead Actor category for his role in the film, seeing off hot competition from Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another and Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.

Lead Female Actor went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet.

Harrison Ford received the guild's Life Achievement Award, which he accepted from his friend Woody Harrelson.

"I feel incredibly grateful for this kind attention. But to be clear, I also am quite humbled," Ford gushed. "That said, it is a little weird to be receiving a lifetime achievement award at the halfway point of my career. It's a little weird, isn't it?"

Over on TV, Apple's comedy The Studio led the nominations tally and scooped the award for Best Comedy, Best Comedy Actor for Seth Rogen and a posthumous Best Comedy Supporting Actress for the late Catherine O'Hara.

Kristen Bell hosted the awards show from Los Angeles for the second year in a row.

Here's a highlight list of the winners.

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Pitt

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Female Actor in a Drama Series: Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex