Kristen Bell suggests new stage names for stars amid 2026 Actor Awards musical monologue

Kristen Bell had fun suggesting new stage names for stars at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday night.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the event - formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards - began with a pre-recorded scripted bit featuring the cast of sitcom Abbott Elementary in character and discussing the nominees.

Host Kristen then launched into a musical number in which she offered up some creative name ideas for a number of those nominated.

"As you know, this year, the show got a little bit of a facelift," she teased. "Like many people in this room can understand, we nipped the 'sag,' and now it's just the Actor Awards. But thinking about it got me thinking about rebranding, because at one time or another, everyone has thought about..."

The Frozen star then launched into a song that poked fun at SAG-AFTRA naming rules, which historically require no two members use the same professional stage name to avoid confusion.

"A stage name up on the marquees that rolls off the tongue with melodious ease," the 45-year-old sang. "A stage name to bring you acclaim, to double your luck and to triple your fame / A stage name that says who you are, that tells the whole world, baby, I'm a star."

Kristen then pitched some suggestions, such as "Jacordy O'Lordy" for Jacob Elordi, "Teddy Dandaughter" for Ted Danson, "TeyTay" for Teyana Taylor, "Indoctrinate Me" for Noah Wyle and "Jessie Plimes" rather than Jesse Plemons.

But when it came to One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti, Kristen declared: "No notes."

"Choose carefully what name goes on your SAG-AFTRA card," she added, scrolling through more monikers. "It's the name that millions of people might step on Hollywood Boulevard."

Ryan Coogler's Sinners was the big winner on the night, with Michael B. Jordan nabbing Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and the ensemble taking home the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.