Deadliest Catch's Rick Shelford pays tribute to Todd Meadows, dead at 25

Deadliest Catch's Captain Rick Shelford has paid tribute to crew member Todd Meadows, who has died at sea.

The rookie deckhand died on the fishing boat Aleutian Lady while filming the long-running Discovery Channel series. He was 25.

"February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea," Shelford penned on Facebook.

"We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel shared a statement with TMZ, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows.

"This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."

Deadliest Catch premiered on the network in 2005, offering an inside look at the harsh conditions faced by fishing crews on the Bering Sea.

The show was thought to be filming Season 22 at the time, after Season 21 ended last year.

Meadows' exact cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reported that he died "in a fishing-related incident".

Meadows' death is the latest in a long list of the show's stars who have passed over the years. Captain Phil Harris died suddenly at 53 in 2010 after suffering a stroke while unloading his boat at Satin Paul Island, Alaska.

In June 2024, Nick Mavar, the longest-running regular cast member on the show, died suddenly at 59. Mavar appeared on the series from 2005 to 2021, when he left due to a health scare involving his appendix.

Four years earlier, Nick McGlashan was found dead in his hotel room at 33 after a long battle with drugs and alcohol abuse.