Savannah Guthrie shares plea as missing mum case hits one-month mark

Savannah Guthrie has shared another emotional plea for the safe return of her mother, one month after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Savannah posted the message alongside a photo of the memorial set up outside Nancy's Arizona home.

"We feel the love and prayers from our neighbours, from the Tucson community and from around the country," the Today show host wrote via Instagram on Monday.

"Please don't stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home."

The TV personality was photographed with her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, at the house earlier in the day.

The trio locked arms as they approached the memorial, carrying yellow flowers.

They placed their flowers down, then held each other tightly while standing in front of a sign that read, "Dear Guthrie family, your neighbours stand with you."

Their appearance at the property comes as the investigation into Nancy's disappearance reached the 30-day mark.

The 84-year-old was reported as a missing person on 1 February after she was apparently taken from her home in the middle of the night.

Savannah has used her social media platform to post several heartbreaking videos, begging the perpetrator to "do the right thing".

The journalist claimed in her most recent video last week that she and her loved ones have accepted that Nancy may "already be gone".

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," she shared.