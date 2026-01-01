Bill Clinton explains hot tub pic released in Epstein Files

Bill Clinton has spoken out for the first time about a viral photo from the Epstein files, which featured him in a hot tub.

Testifying at his deposition by the House Oversight Committee in New York, the former president answered questions about the photo of himself lounging in a hot tub with a woman whose face has been redacted with a black square.

"I don't think I ever knew the photo was taken," Clinton said during the deposition, but stated that he was "almost sure" the image was taken at a hotel in Brunei.

Clinton remembered he had got to know the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, during his time in the Oval Office and had stayed at the hotel - and used the pool - at his request.

"So I did," Clinton said. "And then I got out and went to bed, exhausted."

Another photo in the Department of Justice's most recent file release showed Clinton swimming in a pool with the late Jeffrey Epstein and his then partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton told the committee that he did not know who was photographed with him in the water, but remembered that there was a Secret Service agent also in the room.

He also insisted the redacted woman in the photo was not younger than 18, and that he did not have any sexual relations with her.