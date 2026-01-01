Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell reveals cancer diagnosis

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Campbell, who did not disclose what kind of cancer he has, said that the news of his diagnosis came as a shock.

"Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that, I'm having one of those," Campbell wrote in a statement shared via X on Monday.

"It's also called a type of cancer that is 'treatable' not 'curable'.

"I'm posting this because professionally a few things will have to change - work in general needs to take a back seat to treatment," he continued.

"My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall."

Campbell shared that he will need to cancel his upcoming appearances so he can focus on his treatment.

"Big regrets on my part," he continued. "Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand."

The actor stressed that he wasn't sharing his diagnosis to enlist sympathy, but to be the one to share the truth before "false information" leaked out.

"Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b**ch, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you're the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon!" he concluded.