Alan Cumming apologises for 'trauma-triggering' incident at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

Alan Cumming has issued a public apology to anyone offended by a Tourette syndrome campaigner's language at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

Amid the ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London last month, John Davidson - who is played by Robert Aramayo in the drama I Swear - involuntarily shouted the N-word when Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage to present an award.

Davidson's tics could be heard several times throughout the prizegiving, and host Alan apologised for the guest's "strong language" twice.

Returning to Instagram on Monday, the Scottish star shared a sincere response to the controversy.

"It's now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs. What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma-triggering s**t show," he wrote. "I'm so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed round the world. I'm so sorry the Tourette's community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition. The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgment about things of which we are not fully cognisant is folly, (and) that all trauma must be recognised and honoured."

To conclude, The Traitors US presenter indicated he felt producers at BAFTA and the BBC could have acted faster.

"We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech," the 61-year-old added. "Congratulations to all the artists whose work was overshadowed by the night's events."

Davidson was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome when he was a teenager. As part of his condition, he has coprolalia, which is the involuntary, uncontrollable utterance of obscene, taboo, or socially inappropriate words and phrases.

After the BAFTAs, the 54-year-old confirmed he had reached out to Jordan, Lindo, and the Sinners producers to apologise directly.

"I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette's Community," he commented in a Facebook message. "Whilst I will never apologize for having Tourette syndrome, I will apologize for any pain, upset and misunderstanding that it may create."

In addition, a spokesperson for the BBC apologised for failing to edit or bleep out the offensive word from the broadcast immediately.