Pink explains why family moved to New York City

Pink has explained why her family has relocated to New York City.

The Get The Party Started hitmaker has confirmed reports that she has moved to the Big Apple with her husband Carey Hart and their children Willow, 14, and Jameson, nine.

While guest-hosting the New York-based programme, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, Pink explained the reason behind the move from California.

"We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom. And also so Willow could study theatre and experience more Broadway," she said after performing a cover of Hopeless War from The Outsiders musical with Willow.

Pink, who is guest-hosting the show for the week, recently denied a report claiming that she is being lined up to take over The Kelly Clarkson Show after Kelly's imminent departure.

"I'm not taking over The Kelly Clarkson Show," she said in a since-deleted Instagram video. "I'm doing a fun thing for my buddy Kelly, because it's a fun thing... If I wanted a talk show, I would not have to audition. I would just have one, and it would be amazing, not something I'm currently researching or looking for in my busy, busy, busy world."

The temporary hosting gig comes shortly after the singer, real name Alecia Moore, shut down rumours that she had split from Carey after 20 years of marriage.

"So I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know! Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children?" she said in an Instagram video last week. "Fake news. Not true. I love you all. Go with god."

In early February, Kelly announced that she would be ending her talk show after seven seasons to prioritise her two children. The show will conclude later this year.