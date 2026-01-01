Scream 7 star Anna Camp 'meant no harm' sharing post about movie boycott

Anna Camp has insisted she "meant no harm" by sharing a social media post about the boycott against her movie Scream 7.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who plays Sidney Prescott's neighbour Jessica in the new horror, reposted an Instagram Story in which a Scream fan boasted that the boycott against the movie "didn't work" after it set a box office record for the franchise over the weekend.

The post read: "The boycott didn't work. The critics' hate didn't work. The pathetic leaks didn't work. What worked was audiences coming out and making the film a success."

Camp subsequently deleted the repost and apologised on X on Monday, insisting that she "meant no harm" by it.

"It has come to my attention that I reposted someone else's story that does not reflect my personal beliefs. I have since deleted the repost because I absolutely meant no harm. I'm sorry to anyone who was affected," she wrote.

Some fans called for a boycott after Melissa Barrera, who led 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, was fired from the seventh instalment over her pro-Palestine social media posts in November 2023.

The decision led to her co-star Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon quitting the project, and the film underwent a massive overhaul, with original star Neve Campbell ultimately coming back to lead the seventh chapter as beloved scream queen Sidney.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the film's premiere at the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles last week, holding signs that read "Stand for free speech", "Cancel Paramount+", and "Boycott Scream 7".

Director Kevin Williamson, who has been involved with the Scream franchise since its 1996 debut, addressed the protest at the event, telling Deadline, "We live in America. We have the right to protest. They have the right to be heard, and they have a right to speak to what your truth is, and I support that."

Despite the boycott, the film managed to set a new franchise record by taking $64 million (£48 million) in North America over the weekend.

And while the film has the franchise's lowest Rotten Tomatoes critics' score with 31 per cent, the audience score is significantly more positive at 77 per cent.